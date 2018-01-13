A Maserati stolen in Manhattan hit a minivan, a street sign and a house in South Floral Park on Saturday, police said.

The 2015 Maserati, whose four occupants ran away after the collisions, was headed east on Chelsea Street when it failed to stop for a left-turning minivan, Nassau County police said.

An 11-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the minivan, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported, they said.

The van, a 2000 Ford Windstar, was driven by a 42-year-old man, police said.

After colliding with the van, the Maserati struck a street sign, drove through a backyard fence and struck a house located on Marguerite Avenue at about 12:35 p.m., police said.

The police did not say whether the Maserati, which investigators discovered had been stolen on Friday, was driven by the one female occupant, who wore a blue coat, or by one of the three men in the car, who all wore dark, hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information about the crime should call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.