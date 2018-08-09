A Hempstead man sold stolen motorcycles and cocaine to a buyer who happened to be an undercover detective in a long-term investigation, the Queens district attorney said in announcing the arrest.

Between June 2017 and April, Randall Singh, 32, got cash for 162 grams of cocaine and about a dozen stolen motorcycles, prosecutors said. The motorcycles had no keys but showed signs of common methods used by motorcycle thieves to start the engines, from rewired ignitions to tampering with a flathead screwdriver, prosecutors said.

Singh, of Hapsburg Place, was arraigned Thursday on charges of first- and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was held on a bail of $510,000 bond or $110,000 cash and faces 8 to 20 years in prison if convicted, authorities said.

He pleaded not guilty after surrendering to authorities Thursday morning, said his attorney John Marks of Bethpage. "We arranged for his surrender," the attorney said. "I think that shows something on his part."

Marks said he was "shocked" at the bail set and does not know why, because Singh had no arrest record. He said his client repaired motorcycles and "cooperated 100 percent" in turning himself in.

But Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown said the NYPD's auto crime division and his office's organized crime and rackets bureau worked together to put a drug dealer and thief "out of business."

Singh had arranged meetings in Queens with the buyer, who happened to be an undercover detective, who gave him cash for a Honda CBR, Suzuki GSXR, Kawasaki Ninja, Suzuki G60 and a BMW F700GS — about $60,000 in stolen motorcycles, prosecutors said.

In one August meeting last year, he gave the buyer a bag of cocaine and reported that "the bike was not ready, but that the coke was good since it numbed his mouth when rubbed against his gums," according to the complaint. Two days later, the bike, a gray Honda CBR, was sold for $2,660, less than its market value, investigators said.

Another time, he traded a bag of cocaine for cash on Sept. 6, authorities said, and on Sept. 26, he sold another bag of cocaine to the same buyer for $4,000 and a red Honda motorcycle for $2,700, again under its market value.