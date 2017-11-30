TODAY'S PAPER
String of package thefts investigated, Malverne police say

Malverne police say the thief steals packages from stoops and leaves box full of junk behind.

Malverne police are seeking the driver of this van, who they say has been stealing packages from homes. Photo Credit: Malverne Police Department

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
He seems like a gift giver, carrying a package to the front door of homes in and around Malverne.

Instead, the box he leaves on the doorstep is filled with old clothes, shoes or other trash — and then he steals a package or packages previously delivered to the home this holiday season, police said.

Malverne police said Wednesday the thefts have occurred “numerous times” in recent weeks in Malverne, Rockville Centre, Valley Stream and Elmont. The thefts have been carried out by a suspect — or, suspects — traveling in a white Chevrolet van with “a circular rear window on the rear passenger side.”

The van has New York plates, police said.

Police have not said what types of items have been stolen in the thefts or how many thefts have been reported.

The incidents were made public by Malverne police in an alert to local residents, who are being asked to call police and report any suspicious activity to 516-599-3141.

Nassau police on Thursday referred questions about the package thefts to Malverne police.

With Lisa Irizarry

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
