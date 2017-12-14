A rare print of the Hall of Fame thoroughbred racehorse Cigar was among items stolen in a recent upstate burglary, State Police said Wednesday.

Investigators are hoping someone has information regarding the whereabouts of the rare numbered print of the horse many racing enthusiasts consider one of the greatest of all time.

The print was stolen sometime between Oct. 27 and 30 from a home in Edinburg, State Police said.

Police said the print is of a painting by renowned artist Jenness Cortez. Valued at $8,000, it is No. 224 of just 250 produced.

Police said it was unclear if the painting has been sold and said a buyer might not realize it had been stolen.

The 1996 Horse of the Year, Cigar won 16 consecutive races between Oct. 28, 1994, and July 13, 1996 — tying the mark set by the legendary Citation from 1948-50.

The first two wins in the legendary streak came at Aqueduct. Three of the wins came at Belmont.

The New York Racing Association sanctions the Grade I Cigar Mile, run every November at Aqueduct.

Cigar was named horse of the decade for the 1990s and was elected to the National Hall of Fame in 2002.

He died on Oct. 7, 2014, at age 24.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the painting or the burglary to call them at 518-853-4708.