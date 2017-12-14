TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 27° Good Morning
Overcast 27° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Rare print of famous horse Cigar stolen in upstate burglary

A rare print of the racehorse Cigar was

A rare print of the racehorse Cigar was stolen in an upstate burglary. Photo Credit: State Police

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A rare print of the Hall of Fame thoroughbred racehorse Cigar was among items stolen in a recent upstate burglary, State Police said Wednesday.

Investigators are hoping someone has information regarding the whereabouts of the rare numbered print of the horse many racing enthusiasts consider one of the greatest of all time.

The print was stolen sometime between Oct. 27 and 30 from a home in Edinburg, State Police said.

Police said the print is of a painting by renowned artist Jenness Cortez. Valued at $8,000, it is No. 224 of just 250 produced.

Police said it was unclear if the painting has been sold and said a buyer might not realize it had been stolen.

The 1996 Horse of the Year, Cigar won 16 consecutive races between Oct. 28, 1994, and July 13, 1996 — tying the mark set by the legendary Citation from 1948-50.

The first two wins in the legendary streak came at Aqueduct. Three of the wins came at Belmont.

The New York Racing Association sanctions the Grade I Cigar Mile, run every November at Aqueduct.

Cigar was named horse of the decade for the 1990s and was elected to the National Hall of Fame in 2002.

He died on Oct. 7, 2014, at age 24.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the painting or the burglary to call them at 518-853-4708.

Headshot
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

The East Rockaway Village Hall. (Jan. 19, 2015) Villages waive parking regulations over holidays
A worker shovels snow from the entrance of NWS: 2 to 3 inches of snow expected on LI
The FindYourWay app shows gates, platforms, trains, exits Amtrak introduces app to find train at Penn
Rep. Peter King, left, says that Republicans must Rep. Peter King: GOP should dump Stephen Bannon
Huntington Town Councilwoman Susan Berland officially resigns her Outgoing Dems make town board appointment
A crash on Route 25 / East Main Officials: 2 cars involved in crash during snowfall
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE