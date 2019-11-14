TODAY'S PAPER
Who stole a parrot from an LI pet store? Cops try to crack the case

Police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the man who stole this parrot from a West Islip store on Monday.  Credit: SCPD

He grabbed the bird then flew the coop.

Now, Suffolk County police are asking your help in identifying — and finding — the man they said stole a Quaker parrot from B.T.J.'s Jungle in West Islip on Monday.

The theft occurred at the store on Sunrise Highway at about 2 p.m., police said.

Police have released surveillance footage of the bird, the suspect and the white van, with attached trailer, they said the man used to flee the scene.

Police said the parrot had just been groomed at the store but could not immediately say if the bird had a private owner, or if it answered to a specific name.

According to the website thepetwiki.com, Quaker parrots are native to South America but also can be found in colonies in the southern coastal United States, primarily in Florida.

The website said: "Quakers are very affectionate birds and usually get along with everyone. When raised in captivity, they can learn to talk and can have a large vocabulary. They are among the best at talking in the world. But they can be noisy like most of the parrot family."

Police are asking anyone with information about the missing bird to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Tipsters can also use a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips or can send a tip online at www.P3Tips.com.

Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

