He grabbed the bird then flew the coop.

Now, Suffolk County police are asking your help in identifying — and finding — the man they said stole a Quaker parrot from B.T.J.'s Jungle in West Islip on Monday.

The theft occurred at the store on Sunrise Highway at about 2 p.m., police said.

Police have released surveillance footage of the bird, the suspect and the white van, with attached trailer, they said the man used to flee the scene.

Police said the parrot had just been groomed at the store but could not immediately say if the bird had a private owner, or if it answered to a specific name.

According to the website thepetwiki.com, Quaker parrots are native to South America but also can be found in colonies in the southern coastal United States, primarily in Florida.

The website said: "Quakers are very affectionate birds and usually get along with everyone. When raised in captivity, they can learn to talk and can have a large vocabulary. They are among the best at talking in the world. But they can be noisy like most of the parrot family."

Police are asking anyone with information about the missing bird to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Tipsters can also use a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips or can send a tip online at www.P3Tips.com.

Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest. All calls and tips will remain confidential.