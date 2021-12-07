Suffolk police on Tuesday arrested a Bayport man – already accused of sending hate-filled, threatening letters to LGBTQ organizations – for allegedly stealing pride flags along Railroad Avenue in Sayville in July.

Robert Fehring, 74, was arrested at the Fifth Precinct in Patchogue and charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief as a hate crime and two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny as a hate crime. Fehring, a retired Bellport High School teacher, band director and track coach, is scheduled to be arraigned later Tuesday in Central Islip.

Federal prosecutors said on Monday that Fehring had sent dozens of hate-filled letters to LGBTQ organizations and leaders, threatening bombings and a mass shooting that would make the 2016 Orlando Pulse nightclub attack "look like a cakewalk" in comparison. Fehring surrendered to FBI agents Monday and was charged with making threats through the U.S. mail.

During his arraignment Monday at U.S. District Court in Central Islip, Magistrate Judge Steven Locke said he was "extremely disturbed" by the allegations but released Fehring on $100,000 bond, home confinement and electronic monitoring.

If convicted on the top federal charges, Fehring, faces up to five years in prison.

Law-enforcement officials identified at least 60 letters postmarked between 2013 and 2021 threatening violence against members of the LGBTQ community, federal court papers said.

Copies of several letters, along with images used in the correspondence, including a doctored Newsday front page spewing anti-gay rhetoric, were recovered during a search of Fehring's home last month by the FBI’s Civil Rights Squad and the New York Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Also recovered were two loaded shotguns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, two stun guns, an American flag-patterned machete and an envelope addressed to an LGBTQ-affiliated attorney containing the remains of a dead bird, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday. Investigators also found 20 gay pride flags that appear identical to those stolen in Sayville last summer, the federal complaint said.