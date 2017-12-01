TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 46° Good Morning
Few Clouds 46° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Pickup sought in theft of Boss snowplows in East Setauket

Suffolk County police released this surveillance photo of

Suffolk County police released this surveillance photo of a pickup wanted in connection with the theft of two Boss snowplows on Nov. 14, 2017, from Islandaire in East Setauket.  Photo Credit: SCPD

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Police are hoping it won’t be a winter wonderland for two suspects who stole snowplows last month from a heating, ventilating and air-conditioning business in East Setauket.

The theft occurred Nov. 14, when the suspects stole two Boss snowplows from Islandaire on North Belle Mead Road, Suffolk County police said.

The suspects fled in a white Dodge pickup truck with no front plate, black rims, a black bed cover and amber lights lining the roof.

Police, releasing surveillance photos of the truck, said the pickup had damage the rear passenger-side wheel well.

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

All calls will remain confidential, and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Headshot
By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

A day after students from a Franklin Square The Rock beats LI school’s record after 1 day
Patrick Regan, 35, and Clove play on a LI man and dog win grant for local rescue
Overnight rain and patchy morning fog should give Weather: Partly sunny, warm start to weekend
North Babylon firefighters respond to an overturned vehicle Mom DWI in crash with toddler son, police say
Bowlero is on the site of the former Bowling alley, arcade opens on LI
Neil Schweitzer, 48, of Long Beach, is pictured High school English teacher drops weight for wedding
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE