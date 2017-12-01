Police are hoping it won’t be a winter wonderland for two suspects who stole snowplows last month from a heating, ventilating and air-conditioning business in East Setauket.

The theft occurred Nov. 14, when the suspects stole two Boss snowplows from Islandaire on North Belle Mead Road, Suffolk County police said.

The suspects fled in a white Dodge pickup truck with no front plate, black rims, a black bed cover and amber lights lining the roof.

Police, releasing surveillance photos of the truck, said the pickup had damage the rear passenger-side wheel well.

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

All calls will remain confidential, and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.