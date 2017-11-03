A former Stony Brook University basketball player was sentenced Friday to 3 years probation, nine months after he was accused of having a sexual encounter with an underage girl.

Blair Mendy, 22, of Palo Alto, California, was on the team when he was arrested in February and charged with third-degree rape. Police said then that he had sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl in his dorm room.

Since then, as part of a plea deal with Suffolk prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. Suffolk County Court Judge Barbara Kahn sentenced him to probation in line with that deal.

Mendy’s attorney, Ed Burke Jr. of Sag Harbor, said the non-felony resolution reflects that the encounter was not coercive and takes into account his client’s character.

“My client wants to move forward and get past this,” Burke said. “He’s a wonderful young man who has tremendous ambition and intellect, and will be successful in life.”

But first there are some challenges, Burke acknowledged. Mendy was kicked off the basketball team and expelled from the university, although he is appealing those decisions, Burke said.

And he has to complete probation, but Burke said he expected his client to do that without any issues.