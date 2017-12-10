SBU professor charged with threatening Cameroon’s president
Author Patrice Nganang, who teaches cultural studies and comparative literature, will be brought before a prosecutor Monday.
A Stony Brook university professor detained last week in Cameroon after the publication of an essay critical of the country’s government has been charged with insulting President Paul Biya on social media and allegedly issuing a death threat, according to a release issued by his friends and family.
Patrice Nganang, 47, an author who teaches in the university’s cultural studies and comparative...
