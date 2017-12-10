TODAY'S PAPER
SBU professor charged with threatening Cameroon’s president

Author Patrice Nganang, who teaches cultural studies and comparative literature, will be brought before a prosecutor Monday.

Professor Patrice Nganang is being held in Yaounde,

Professor Patrice Nganang is being held in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon. Photo Credit: Jeffrey Basinger

By Christine Chung christine.chung@newsday.com @chrisychung
A Stony Brook university professor detained last week in Cameroon after the publication of an essay critical of the country’s government has been charged with insulting President Paul Biya on social media and allegedly issuing a death threat, according to a release issued by his friends and family.

Patrice Nganang, 47, an author who teaches in the university’s cultural studies and comparative...

Christine Chung covers the Town of North Hempstead, writing about local government, development, transparency and breaking news.

