A Stony Brook University professor was charged with stealing more than $200,000 in cancer research grant money to pay for personal expenses, federal prosecutors in Central Islip said Thursday.

Geoffrey Girnun, an associate professor of pathology and director of cancer metabolomics at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook, was arrested Thursday morning, according to authorities. A seven-count indictment unsealed Thursday charged Girnun, 48, with theft of state and federal government funds, wire fraud and money laundering.

Girnun, of Woodmere, allegedly created shell companies that then billed Stony Brook University for research-related equipment and services that were actually never provided.

Stony Brook and the National Institutes of Health paid the shell companies more than $200,000, prosecutors said, which Girnun then used for mortgage payments on his house and other personal expenses.

“Professor Girnun’s alleged theft of federal and state grant funds earmarked for cancer research can be explained in two words: pure greed,” said Richard P. Donoghue, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. “He will now be held to account in a federal courtroom.”

FBI assistant director-in-charge William Sweeney said millions of Americans rely on the benefits of cancer research.

“While people continued to suffer from their illnesses, Girnun made payments toward his personal mortgage with the money he stole. His conduct is despicable," Sweeney said.

In a statement, the university said it has placed Girnum on administrative leave.

"The University is outraged and appalled by the allegations that led to the arrest of Geoffrey Girnun today," the statement read. "This alleged behavior is absolutely contrary to the ethical and professional standards expected of our faculty. The University has fully cooperated with the investigation and at this time is considered by the FBI as a victim in this matter."

If found guilty of the charges, Girnun faces up to 20 years in prison, officials said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in U.S. Magistrate Arlene Lindsay's courtroom in Central Islip.