Stony Brook professor pleads guilty to stealing cancer research funds

A professor and cancer researcher at the medical school at Stony Brook University pleaded guilty to stealing $225,000 in grant money meant for cancer research, and using it to pay his mortgage and other personnel expenses.

Geoffrey Girnun, 48, of Woodmere, an associate professor of pathology and director of cancer metabolomics at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook, was arrested in September and had been charged with theft of state and federal government funds, wire fraud and money laundering.

Federal prosecutors said Girnun created shell companies that billed the National Institutes of Health and Stony Brook University for research-related equipment and services that were never provided. After receiving payment, Girnun transferred the funds to his personal bank accounts for expenses and mortgage payments, according to the indictment, filed in federal court in Central Islip.

Girnun is also the director of a cancer research unit at the medical school and the principal investigator on a number of research projects.

He was the senior author of a widely circulated 2012 study about a possible significant discovery in cancer research that indicated the drug metformin, normally used to treat diabetes, may also prevent liver cancer.

The theft scheme began in 2013, just weeks after Girnun was hired by the medical school with his submitting false invoices, according to officials

When Girnun, who earned about $145,000 at Stony Brook, was arrested he was placed on leave by the university.

One of his attorneys said at the time of his client’s arrest that he was a Harvard-educated scientist “who has made remarkable improvements in the lives of cancer patients.”

But Eastern District United States Attorney Richard Donoghue said then: “Professor Girnun’s alleged theft of federal and state grant funds earmarked for cancer research can be explained in two words: pure greed.”

And New York FBI director William Sweeney said: “While people continued to suffer from their illnesses, Girnun made payment toward his personal mortgage with the money he stole. His conduct is despicable.”