Long IslandCrime

Police: Man arrested with airsoft gun in Stony Brook University library 

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A man took what appeared to be a gun into a Stony Brook University library Monday and was arrested after someone saw it, Stony Brook University police said.

Yuxuan Wang, 18, of Brooklyn, was in the Amazon bookstore at the Melville Library when a witness alerted police to what looked like a firearm, according to Robert J. Lenahan, police chief and assistant vice president for campus safety.

Officers took Wang into custody at the library without incident and determined he actually had a carbon dioxide powered airsoft pistol, not a firearm, Lenahan said in a notification to the campus community.

Wang was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds, a violation, police said, and was given a field appearance ticket to appear at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

