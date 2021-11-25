TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Long Island Crime

Florida man arrested in Stop & Shop pharmacy robbery, cops say

By David Olson david.olson@newsday.com @DavidOlson11
Suffolk County police Wednesday arrested a Florida man in the robbery of an East Northport Stop & Shop pharmacy earlier this week.

Eduardo Martinez, 33, of West Palm Beach, was charged with third-degree robbery and false personation, police said early Thursday. He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday.

Martinez allegedly approached the pharmacy counter of the Stop & Shop at 454 Fort Salonga Rd. at 12:30 p.m. Monday and handed an employee a note demanding prescription medication and saying he had a weapon.

The employee gave him the medication and Martinez allegedly fled the store.

Police have not yet released the type of medication stolen.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

David Olson poses for an employee headshot at

David Olson covers health care. He has worked at Newsday since 2015 and previously covered immigration, multicultural issues and religion at The Press-Enterprise in Southern California.

