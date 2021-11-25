Suffolk County police Wednesday arrested a Florida man in the robbery of an East Northport Stop & Shop pharmacy earlier this week.

Eduardo Martinez, 33, of West Palm Beach, was charged with third-degree robbery and false personation, police said early Thursday. He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday.

Martinez allegedly approached the pharmacy counter of the Stop & Shop at 454 Fort Salonga Rd. at 12:30 p.m. Monday and handed an employee a note demanding prescription medication and saying he had a weapon.

The employee gave him the medication and Martinez allegedly fled the store.

Police have not yet released the type of medication stolen.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.