Cops: Homeless man went on theft spree at Rite Aid, Stop & Shop

Detectives said they determined Andre Christmas, 49, was responsible for 15 thefts from Rite Aid and Stop & Shop since April 21.

Andre Christmas, 49, faces multiple counts of grand larceny and petit larceny, Nassau police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Newsday Staff
A homeless man was responsible for 15 larcenies within a seven-week period involving thefts from Rite Aid and Stop & Shop stores in Nassau County, police said Wednesday.

Andre Christmas, 49, faces multiple counts of grand larceny and petit larceny, Nassau police said. Christmas was arrested Tuesday afternoon after the latest theft at Stop & Shop on Atlantic Avenue in Oceanside, police said.

He took merchandise from the store without paying and then took a cab, which officers then stopped, police said.

“The defendant was observed in the rear passenger seat with the merchandise and placed under arrest without incident,” police said.

The cabdriver was not aware the merchandise had been stolen, police said.

Detectives determined Christmas was responsible for 14 other thefts from Rite Aid and Stop & Shop since April 21. The stores are located in Oceanside, Carle Place, West Hempstead, North Bellmore, Levittown, Franklin Square and Elmont.

Police did not say how they linked the suspect to the thefts.

