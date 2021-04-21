Suspected Stop & Shop shooter charged with murder at arraignment

This story was reported by John Asbury, Robert Brodsky, Nicole Fuller, Bridget Murphy, Michael O'Keeffe. It was written by Murphy.

The supermarket worker who authorities say killed a manager and wounded two other colleagues in a workplace shooting at a Stop & Shop in West Hempstead pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges during a virtual arraignment Wednesday.

Police said the arrest of Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, 31, followed a massive manhunt across Nassau County after he allegedly opened fire inside the store at about 11:19 a.m. Tuesday before leaving the store with a small handgun.

Defense attorney Brian Carmody waived a reading of the charges during the arraignment and put in Wilson's plea, while indicating he might make a bail application for him in the future.

Prosecutor Jared Rosenblatt, chief of the Homicide Bureau for the Nassau district attorney's office, said Wilson told authorities "I'm no spring chicken" while being read his Miranda rights — an apparent reference to past involvement in the criminal justice system.

The Person of Interest involved is Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, age 30. He is approx. 6'2" & wearing a black baseball hat and a black sweatshirt, & was last seen heading westbound on Hempstead Turnpike. Please call 911 immediately if you have any information. #NassauCountyPD (2/2) pic.twitter.com/qBcVNSjuF5 — NCPD (@NassauCountyPD) Apr 110, 2021

Rosenblatt said Wilson has a history of arrests in the state of Maryland starting in 2006, and most recently including gun arrests there in 2014 and 2016.

He said Wilson went into the store after 10 a.m. and up to its second floor, where he spoke with multiple people before leaving.

About 40 minutes later, Wilson returned to the scene, went back to the second floor with a loaded gun and opened fire, killing one man and wounding two others, Rosenblatt told the judge.

Two other employees witnessed the shooting, according to the prosecutor.

"He fired at least five shots," Rosenblatt said of Wilson, while asking for him to be held without bail.

Nassau District Court Judge Christopher Coschignano remanded Wilson to the jail and scheduled his next court date for Friday.

A felony complaint identified the deceased as Ray Wishropp. It also said a 26-year-old woman and 50-year-old man were wounded in the shooting. Authorities charged Wilson with one count of second-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder.

Carmody, Wilson's attorney, told Newsday in an exclusive interview after the arraignment that Wilson suffers from "mental issues" caused by being the victim of a shooting earlier in his life.

"He was shot in the head when he was 19 and has lingering effects from that," the Garden City lawyer added.

Law enforcement officials captured the alleged gunman just before 3 p.m. at a Hempstead apartment building.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Tuesday that Wilson — who job was to collect carts in the store parking lot — came to work and went straight to one office and shot a male victim and a femlae victim before going to a second office and killing a manager.

Dozens of customers were shopping at the time police received a 911 call reporting "multiple shots fired" at the store at 50 Cherry Valley Ave., and Ryder said Tuesday that authorities still were searching for the motive behind the violence.

More than 150 Nassau police officers were involved in the search for Wilson, according to authorities, who said the NYPD also provided assistance.

Ryder said police received numerous tips during the manhunt about where Wilson might have been hiding. Roads near the Stop & Shop were closed and police helicopters circled overhead for hours, and several school districts near the store were locked down Tuesday afternoon.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said at a news conference Tuesday that the shooting was "the type of thing we are used to seeing on our TV screen, not in our communities" but that the country's mass shooting epidemic had "come to Nassau."

Police declined to identify the victims at a news conference Tuesday near the scene of the shooting, but Ryder said the manager was approximately 49 years old. The two other victims were taken to a hospital, where they were "conscious and alert" and speaking to detectives, the commissioner said.

Police would not say whether they were able to recover a weapon.

Wilson had a prior criminal record, Ryder said, but he could not provide immediate details on Tuesday. Wilson had also been the subject of a mental health referral in Nassau County.

The husband of one store employee who escaped unharmed Tuesday said he had met Wilson before.

"He was always so pleasant, he always had a smile," said Thomas Moran of Island Park, whose wife Cathy Moran has worked at the store for about six years.

Kimberley Castro, 22, said Tuesday that she lived in the same Long Beach apartment building as Wilson for about six years. Wilson moved out out two years ago, she said.

"I woke up to this news still half-asleep and it did make me sad," Castro said. "I hope he’s OK. There has to be a reason behind it."

Wilson fled the scene wearing a black baseball cap, black mask and black sweatshirt, police said. After receiving several tips, police tracked down Wilson at an apartment building on Terrace Avenue in Hempstead, about two miles from the Stop & Shop. Nassau police officers and SWAT members surrounded the building and captured and arrested Wilson as he tried to escape.

Cathy Moran’s son, 24-year-old Joseph Moran, said his mother was in the second-floor office when Wilson came in and began firing. His mother was standing behind one man when he was shot, Moran said. "If that guy wasn’t there, it could have been my mom," he said.

Thomas Moran said his wife ducked under a desk and called him. "She was hysterical, crying, I barely understood her," Moran said. "She said, ‘Somebody is shooting, somebody is shooting. I think he is dead.’"

Moran said he regularly drives his wife, Cathy Moran, to and from the store. "He was the nicest man in the world," Moran said. "When customers are nasty, he acts right."

Moran said his wife had a playful game with the manager, in which they would bet on her doing some task.

"He and my wife were always betting — then he would buy her an ice coffee if she did something right," Moran said.

The victim has two daughters in the Valley Stream school system, according to Valley Stream South High School Principal Maureen Henry. One is in the high school, the other in middle school, she said.

"Myself and the entire South community is devastated for this family," Henry said.

She said that when she found out about the children, the school was in a "lockout," meaning that no one was to enter or leave the building. It ended when the suspect was taken into custody.

The daughters were not in school Tuesday, she said.

Henry said she has sent out an email to the school community about the tragedy. Parents have already started reaching out to offer to cook meals for the family, she said.

"We will be doing everything we can for them," Henry said.

John Durso, president of union local that represents most of the Stop & Shop’s employees, said Tuesday that the union had brought in grief counselors to provide support to traumatized workers.

"These are the people we represent and we are going to do everything we can and be there for them," said Durso, who leads Local 338 of the Retail, Wholesale, Department Store Union/United Food and Commercial Workers.

"Obviously, this was a day nobody expected and that will have a lasting effect for years to come," Durso added.

Stop & Shop president Gordon Reid said Tuesday in a statement the store would be closed indefinitely.

"Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our associates, customers and the first responders who have responded heroically to this tragic situation," Reid said. "At this time, we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement on the investigation. The store will remain closed until further notice, and we appreciate the Long Island community's support during this difficult time."