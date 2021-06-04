Alleged Stop & Shop shooter 'encouraged police to shoot at him,' Nassau prosecutor says

Alleged Stop & Shop shooter Gabriel DeWitt Wilson "encouraged the police to shoot at him" after they closed in on him in April following the eruption of gunfire at his West Hempstead workplace that ended a store manager's life and wounded two other employees, a Nasssau prosecutor said Friday.

The supermarket cart attendant pleaded not guilty Friday to an indictment accusing him of murder, attempted murder, assault and weapon charges in connection with the workplace violence on the morning of April 20. The 31-year-old appeared virtually from jail for his Nassau County Court arraignment on the nine-count indictment.

He has been remanded at the East Meadow jail without bail following his arrest at a Hempstead apartment building after a massive manhunt that day. Police arrested him less than four hours after the shooting, which happened at about 11:18 a.m.

At the time of his arrest, Wilson "encouraged the police to shoot at him," Jared Rosenblatt, Homicide Bureau chief of the Nassau district attorney's office, said after Friday's arraignment.

"He said 'Go ahead, shoot me,'" the prosecutor added.

Rosenblatt said Wilson then cursed and again told the large presence of police at the scene to shoot, before starting to speak in language authorities believe was Arabic.

Defense attorney Brian Carmody said after the arraignment it's most likely he'll use a psychiatric defense for Wilson and that doctors will be examining his client.

"I can tell you he was shot in the head when he was 19. He's missing 35 percent of his brain. He has an I.Q. of 61 and now he suffers from epilepsy and seizures. So that's where I believe the defense will go," the Garden City lawyer added.

Carmody also said his client is Muslim and prays in Arabic.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Helene Gugerty ordered Friday that Wilson continue to be held without bail. She called him a flight risk while citing the nature of the charges and the defendant's history of arrests out-of-state for violent crimes.

Law enforcement officials previously said Wilson used a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun to shoot at five co-workers, killing Stop & Shop manager Ray Wishropp, 49, of Valley Stream, and wounding a 26-year-old Bay Shore woman and 50-year-old Bethpage man.

Authorities said two other employees, both 47-year-old women, were present when Wilson allegedly opened fire but escaped harm. Police said Wilson fired seven gunshots in all and that they recovered seven shell casings, but not the gun.

Rosenblatt on Friday also provided details on the recoveries of the shooting's survivors.

A bullet was removed from one of the Bethpage man's lungs days after the shooting, and he is going to physical therapy and still suffering pain after being hit "multiple times" by gunshots, the prosecutor said.

Besides the laceration to that lung, that worker also suffered fractures to his collar bone and a large gash across his face, which is healing after a plastic surgeon stitched it up, Rosenblatt said.

The Bay Shore woman, who suffered a broken rib from a gunshot wound, has significant nerve damage and loss of feeling on her right side, the prosecutor said. The victim struggled at first to walk up and down steps and continues to have difficulty breathing as she recovers and undergoes physical therapy, according to Rosenblatt.

"Both of them are ... lucky to be alive and continue to recover with the assistance of medical personnel," he said.

The violence erupted at 50 Cherry Valley Ave. about 40 minutes after Wilson requested a transfer to a Hempstead store, according to authorities, who said the former Long Beach man fled on foot with the gun after the shooting and went east on Hempstead Turnpike.

Dozens of shoppers were in the store at the time of the shooting, with one later describing to Newsday how she heard gunfire while in the produce department and searched for a counter to hide under in case the shooter came that way.

Store employees at the scene identified Wilson as the suspect, before police publicly released his identity as a person-of-interest in the shooting and tips regarding his whereabouts flooded in from the community, police said.

That information combined with surveillance video helped law enforcement officials locate Wilson at 100 Terrace Ave. in Hempstead, before police surrounded the apartment building, "trapped" him inside and arrested him, according to authorities.

Wishropp, a divorced father of seven and a new grandfather, had worked in different locations of the supermarket chain for about three decades, his best friend previously told Newsday.

Family and neighbors described the homicide victim as a soft spoken, kind and easygoing person who had a big heart and was eager to help others.

Authorities have said Wilson has a history of arrests in Maryland starting in 2006, and most recently involving gun arrests in 2014 and 2016.

Nassau police also said that in April 2014, Wilson suffered a gunshot in a Baltimore gun battle — an encounter that led to his arrest on attempted murder and gun possession charges.

Nassau police also said they responded to two calls involving Wilson having a "mental health crisis," once in 2016 in Roosevelt and again in Long Beach in 2019.

Police described Wilson as a "troubled employee," saying he previously had made unwanted advances towards female co-workers, threatened other colleagues and had been brought into the supermarket's management office several times.

Authorities said they believe Wilson moved to Nassau County in 2017 or 2018, first working at a Stop & Shop location in Long Beach before transferring to the West Hempstead store.