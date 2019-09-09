TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Strangers in SUV approached boy, 9, in Lloyd Harbor front yard  

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
Police in the village of Lloyd Harbor are investigating a report of a pair of strangers in an SUV offering to take a child to lunch, police said Monday.

Chief of Police Thomas Krumpter said the incident was reported to police about 10:05 a.m. Sunday, shortly after a 9-year-old said he had been approached by a couple while playing on his front lawn.

“We’re currently investigating the report of suspicious actions where a couple approached a child while operating a white Land Rover,” Krumpter said Monday afternoon.

Krumpter would not provide the street but said it happened in the Lloyd Neck section of the village. Krumpter said the child reported to his babysitter that the man and woman inside the white Land Rover stopped in front of the home and spoke to the child.

“All they alleged was that the couple approached the child, asking if the child wanted to go to lunch,” Krumpter said.

The child went back inside the house and the vehicle left, Krumpter said. The child’s parents reported the incident to police.

Police have not been able to locate the vehicle and are unsure if it has New York license plates, Krumpter said.

Krumpter declined to say whether investigators were able to capture the vehicle, or a similar model, on surveillance video. He said police are investigating.   

