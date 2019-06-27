The father of a Copiague man who was killed by two street racers walked out of a Riverhead courtroom Thursday struggling to understand the sentence imposed on one of the defendants.

Brian Wall, 33, of Central Islip, was sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison, but state Supreme Court Justice William Condon ordered that he take part in the prison system's Shock program, a boot camp-style program that could allow him to be home by the end of this year. Condon cited Wall's lack of a criminal record and his apparent remorse for what he did.

"It's sending the wrong message," said Pierre Prophete Sr., father of the victim, Pierre Prophete Jr., 23. "He should stay in jail and pay the price."

Condon said the sentence would allow Wall's life to resume, but Prophete asked afterward, "What about me?"

The younger Prophete was killed in April 2017 after Wall and his cousin, Michael Plummer, 33, sideswiped each other while racing on New Highway in North Amityville. Plummer's BMW went off the road and hit a fence, while Wall's Infiniti plowed into the back of a Chevrolet Blazer in which Prophete was a passenger.

Both racers eventually pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter. Plummer earlier was sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison.

As the sentencing proceeding began, Wall saluted his family and Condon told Prophete Sr., "We remain sorry for your loss."

Assistant District Attorney Daryl Levy focused on that loss.

"The son, the life that was lost, will never come back and it was over something that was so easily avoided," Levy said. When Wall pleaded guilty last month, Levy recommended a sentence of 3 to 9 years in prison.

Condon said trying to fashion an appropriate prison sentence in cases like this is more difficult than murders, because a life is lost even though no one intended it. "But there is incredibly poor decision making," Condon said.

The judge said he had faith that Wall would learn from the Shock program.

"I am confident you will have an adjustment of focus," Condon said. "You will be a different man when you come out."

Wall's attorney, Gregory Grizopoulos of Mineola, said his client has regretted what he did from the moment it happened.

When it was his turn to speak in court, Wall's voice shook with emotion as he said he would dedicate any improvement in his life to Prophete.

"I see Pierre as an angel guiding me," Wall said. "Your honor, it's changed my life so much, and it changed other people's lives, too. I'm going to come out like you said, a better man."

Wall turned to Prophete's father and said tearfully, "I'm really, really, really sorry. I can say sorry a thousand, a million times and I'm never going to bring him back."

Prophete did not react in court.