Police are investigating a robbery at a Subway restaurant in Copiague on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

A man walked into the Subway, at 1028 Montauk Hwy., around 3:10 p.m. and demanded cash, Suffolk County Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers said in a statement.

The employee handed over cash — the amount was not released on Sunday night — and the man fled on foot, Meyers said.

The department’s First Squad detectives are investigating the incident.