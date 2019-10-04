TODAY'S PAPER
Man who robbed Franklin Square Subway twice arrested, cops say

Jerry Torres, 55, of Franklin Square, has been

Jerry Torres, 55, of Franklin Square, has been charged with robbing the same Subway sandwich shop twice last month, police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Franklin Square man faces arraignment on armed robbery charges Friday after, police said, he twice stuck up a Subway sandwich shop located just a few blocks from his home.

Jerry Torres, 55, was arrested by Nassau County Major Case Bureau detectives Thursday at 1:40 p.m. and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest. He is scheduled for arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said Torres entered the Subway sandwich shop at 679 Franklin Ave. — about one-quarter mile from his home — on Sept. 23 at 8:10 p.m. He allegedly pointed a handgun at a female customer and ordered her to the rear of the shop. Then, police said, he demanded a male employee empty the cash register.

Torres wore gloves, a black brimmed hat and a stocking that covered his face, police said.

Police said no one was injured and they released a surveillance photo of the incident.

An investigation determined Torres was the same person who had also robbed the Subway store at 6 p.m. on Sept. 15, police said.

It was not immediately clear if Torres is represented by counsel. Police did not detail how much was stolen in either robbery.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

