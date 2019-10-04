A Franklin Square man faces arraignment on armed robbery charges Friday after, police said, he twice stuck up a Subway sandwich shop located just a few blocks from his home.

Jerry Torres, 55, was arrested by Nassau County Major Case Bureau detectives Thursday at 1:40 p.m. and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest. He is scheduled for arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said Torres entered the Subway sandwich shop at 679 Franklin Ave. — about one-quarter mile from his home — on Sept. 23 at 8:10 p.m. He allegedly pointed a handgun at a female customer and ordered her to the rear of the shop. Then, police said, he demanded a male employee empty the cash register.

Torres wore gloves, a black brimmed hat and a stocking that covered his face, police said.

Police said no one was injured and they released a surveillance photo of the incident.

An investigation determined Torres was the same person who had also robbed the Subway store at 6 p.m. on Sept. 15, police said.

It was not immediately clear if Torres is represented by counsel. Police did not detail how much was stolen in either robbery.