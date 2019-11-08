TODAY'S PAPER
Cellphone app will allow public to send tips to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Suffolk County police are alerting the public of a new way to identify law breakers.

A new cellphone application allows anyone to assist authorities in an investigation by uploading information, photos and videos of criminals or incidents, police said.

The app is called P3, which stands for Public, Police, Private Sector — three key elements of the Crime Stoppers program — and can be downloaded through the app store or Google Play by searching for "P3 Tips" starting next week. The app, which cost the police department $2,842, is part of Suffolk County Crime Stoppers marking its 25th anniversary, police said. Tips previously accepted through text messaging using a short code and a dedicated keyword will no longer be accepted, police said.

Each submission method will provide tipsters with a TIP ID and password, which allows a tipster to log onto p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, police said.

Tips will still be welcome online or through 800-220 TIPS or 631-852-NARC, police said.

All tips are anonymous and eligible for cash rewards.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

