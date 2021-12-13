Two charged in string of Suffolk holdups, police say

Two men face multiple robbery charges in connection with a string of Suffolk holdups since late October at convenience stores and a gas station, police said.

Jvon Creighton, 26, of Mastic, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Setauket and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, authorities said Monday night.

On Sunday morning, police arrested Marcus Brown, 33, in front of his Coram home and charged him with seven counts of first-degree robbery, authorities said.

Earlier Sunday, at 3:12 a.m., the two robbed a 7 Eleven on Old Nichols Road in Islandia, police said. Brown struck an employee "with what appears to be a handgun," police said in a news release. The employee was taken to a hospital for non lifethreatening injuries, according to police.

Brown was arraigned Monday at First District Court in Central Islip ordered held on $400,000 bond or $200,000 cash, neither of which were posted,according to court records. Brown’s attorney Christopher Cassar, of Huntington, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Creighton is set to be arraigned Tuesday, also in Central Islip, police said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.