A pair of alleged burglars — one armed with a knife — have been indicted on charges they broke into the home of an 88-year-old Nesconset man who suffered a laceration to his hand while confronting the intruders, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Caesar C. Powell, 29, and Tara Barton, 23, both living in Rocky Point, pleaded not guilty to charges of first, second and third-degree burglary. Powell was also charged with two counts of possessing burglar’s tools.

"This was undoubtedly a terrifying ordeal for the homeowner, but thanks to his quick thinking, the assistance from his grandson and the swift response from the Suffolk County Police Department, the defendants were apprehended immediately upon leaving the home," said Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini.

According to the district attorney’s office, the 88-year-old man heard noise and saw flashlights inside his Gibbs Pond Road at about 9:25 p.m. on Aug. 9. He called his grandson, who called 911.

The victim got a knife and hid in his kitchen, according to prosecutors. While confronting the defendants, the victim sustained a laceration on his hand that required stitches, prosecutors said.

The defendants then left the home, but were confronted by Suffolk Police Officer Daniel Naglieri, who took the pair into custody, prosecutors said.

Powell was armed with a knife and a screwdriver, prosecutors said.

"This was an extremely frightening incident for the homeowner, who, despite having two strangers break into his home, was able to call for help and fight off the pair," Suffolk County Police Acting Commissioner Stuart Cameron said. "I would like to commend the victim for his bravery, Officer Naglieri for the swift apprehension of these defendants, and the District Attorney’s Office for holding them accountable."

The DA's office said Barton and Powell are romatically involved.

Barton’s attorney Christopher Brocato said his client denies involvement. Brocato added that the victim told authorities he cut himself accidentally.

"At this point, my client’s still denying she was there or went in the house," said Brocato. "Certainly, if what they said is true, it’s a terrible case."

Powell’s attorney did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Bail was set for Powell at $150,000 cash, $300,000 bond, or $500,000 partially-secured bond. Bail was set for Barton at $75,000 cash, $150,000 bond, or $300,000 partially-secured bond.

Also Wednesday, Suffolk police said they arrested Anthony Myles, 57, of Bay Shore, in connection with nine commercial burglaries since June 3.

Myles was charged with nine counts of third-degree burglary and is set to be arraigned Sept. 3.

According to police, Myles kicked in the front door of the businesses and stole property. Police said Myles burglarized the following properties: