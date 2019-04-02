Suffolk cop accused of falsifying time sheets

A Suffolk police sergeant was arrested Tuesday on charges of grand larceny and falsifying business records, his attorney and online court records said.

Robert Kall, 48, of Shoreham, pleaded not guilty in his arraignment Tuesday before District Court Judge Gaetan Lozito in First District Court in Central Islip, online court records show. He was released on his own recognizance.

His Hauppauge lawyer Anthony La Pinta said he has been suspended with pay. He is a patrol sergeant in the Seventh Precinct.

"Sgt. Kall did not steal or take money that he wasn't entitled to," La Pinta said. "In fact, when the time records are carefully reviewed, they will show that he is owed money for the shifts and tours that he worked."

Kall is charged with three felonies — third-degree grand larceny, first-degree falsifying business records and third-degree corrupting the government — as well as a misdemeanor offense of official misconduct, online court records snow.

The district attorney's office could not immediately be reached and the police department did not immediately have a comment Tuesday afternoon.

Kall is due to return to court on June 4.