TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Suspect indicted in near fatal stabbing of Suffolk police officer

Jonathan Nunez appears at his arraignment at Suffolk

Jonathan Nunez appears at his arraignment at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Wednesday. Credit: James Carbone

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

The man accused of driving impaired before stabbing and nearly killing a Suffolk cop was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and first-degree assault in a 10-count indictment unsealed Wednesday.

Suffolk County Judge Stephen Braslow ordered Jonathan Nunez, 25, held without bail during an arraignment in Riverhead on Wednesday. Nunez’s Legal Aid attorney Matthew Hereth entered a plea of not guilty on his client’s behalf.

Officer Christopher Racioppo, who lost most of his blood during the April 10 struggle, was released from Stony Brook University Hospital on Monday. Doctors and police officials say it is a miracle that Racioppo, hospitalized for 16 days, even survived the ordeal.

Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini said Nunez was high on methamphetamine and driving a 1999 Mercedes-Benz erratically in Patchogue when Racioppo attempted to stop his vehicle on April 10. Prosecutors said Nunez slammed into a 2004 Nissan and ran into a nearby yard, where he stabbed Racioppo, severing an artery.

"We will do everything it takes to hold this defendant accountable for his horrific actions," Sini said at a news conference after the hearing.

Nunez continued to act violently even after he was detained, prosecutors said during the arraignment, kicking one officer in the eye at Long Island Community Hospital, where he as taken for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident. He was so combative that night, they said, that he had to be sedated.

Nunez faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of the top count, assault upon a police officer.

Scores of Suffolk cops and Police Benevolent Association official gathered in support of Racioppo at the Riverhead courthouse for Wednesday’s hearing.

Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart and other officials said Racioppo would have died that night without the aid he received that night from fellow officers and bystanders.

"While all of us are having an important discussion nationwide regarding policing, I ask all of you to consider what is right and good with policing," Hart said. "It was on display. It was a lesson in courage that we saw when Officer Racioppo was viciously attacked and officers came to his rescue without hesitation."

Suffolk PBA president Noel DiGerolamo also asked the public to consider the actions of Racioppo’s colleagues during the often-contentious national discussion about the future of policing.

"They are willing to sacrifice so much for people they have never met," DiGerolamo said. "Please take that into account as we are judging on a daily basis the work being done by these everyday heroes."

Racioppo may make a full recovery, according to Dr. James Vosswinkel, the head of trauma at Stony Brook and a Suffolk police medical consultant, but he will require extensive rehabilitation.

"He has suffered a grave, grave injury that will take a lot of time to come back from," Hart said.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Latest Long Island News

As more Long Islanders are vaccinated, pandemic restrictions
Newsday panel: Booster shots may be needed to build immunity
Restaurants such as Pinon's Pizza Company in Locust
Cuomo: Food and beverage service curfew to be lifted
Rudy Giuliani, then a lawyer for President Donald
Feds execute warrant at Rudy Giuliani's NYC home, AP source says
NYPD officers at the scene in Queens where
NYPD: Highway officer from LI dies after hit-and run on LIE
A health care worker administers a dose of
I got my COVID-19 vaccine — what can and can't I do?
About 43.7 million fewer visitors came to New
Comptroller: NYC tourism spending fell 73% amid pandemic
Didn’t find what you were looking for?