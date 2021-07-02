TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk cops open internal affairs probe related to Dix Hills shooting

Acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron, speaks

Acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron, speaks at a news conference at police headquarters in Yaphank on Thursday. Credit: James Carbone

By Michael O'Keeffe and Nicole Fuller michael.okeeffe@newsday.com, nicole.fuller@newsday.com
The Suffolk County Police Department has opened an internal affairs investigation into police misconduct allegations related to a weekend shooting at a Dix Hills graduation party, the police department confirmed Friday.

Acting Suffolk Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron said he initiated the internal affairs probe, though the department has not received a formal complaint. Cameron declined to release details of the allegations.

"Upon receiving word of an incident relating to a shooting in Dix Hills on June 27, I immediately made an administrative referral on this matter and initiated an Internal Affairs investigation of same," Cameron said in a statement. "The matter came to our attention through outreach from community members as no individual present at the party or involved in the incident filed a complaint."

In a Suffolk police news release on Sunday, the department said its Second Precinct officers responded to a house on Seaman Neck Road after a 911 caller reported that a man was shot in front of the home at about midnight.

A 20-year-old man from West Babylon who was shot remains in stable condition at local hospital, police said Friday.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

