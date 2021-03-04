Attorney for man allegedly assaulted by Suffolk cops says he plans to sue the department

An attorney for the car theft suspect who was allegedly assaulted by two Suffolk police officers, an encounter captured on a police body camera video, said Thursday he plans to file a federal civil rights suit against Suffolk County and its police department for what he called a "vicious" attack inflicted on his client.

Frederick Brewington, of Hempstead, said in a news release Thursday that Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini should file criminal charges against police in connection with the assault of Christopher Cruz, 30, who was handcuffed at the time.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart on Tuesday evening revealed that two police officers were suspended without pay and four other officers, including a supervisor, were placed on modified leave after Hart reviewed the body camera video of the arrest.

Brewington, who was scheduled to speak at a news conference Thursday, said he plans to file a notice of claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, that would also name nearly a dozen individual police officers as defendants. Bellone said Sini has launched a criminal investigation into the police encounter with Cruz.

Hart said Cruz, whom was described as homeless, stole a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee in Port Jefferson Station late Feb. 23. Officers in an unmarked car spotted the Jeep pull into a gas station on Route 112 and when police in marked vehicles arrived at the scene, Cruz rammed a police car and injured an officer before driving off, according to Suffolk police.

A short time later, Cruz lost control of the Jeep and slammed into a snowbank near the intersection of Canal Road and Strathmore Court in Mount Sinai, police said. He rammed a second police car and crashed into a snowbank before he was arrested shortly after midnight on Feb. 24. A second officer was injured while Cruz was being taken into custody, police said.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cruz is seen in the video standing near several officers, his hands cuffed behind his back, when a cop kicks the back of his leg and pushes him. A second officer is also seen pushing Cruz, who fell to the ground.

Cruz was charged with third-degree grand larceny, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest. Officials said Cruz is out of jail on supervised release.

Brewington, in a news release Thursday, said officers "cursed, slapped, pushed, punched, kicked and otherwise violated Mr. Cruz in a vicious attacked while he was handcuffed with his hands behind him."

Brewington added: "At no time did Mr. Cruz assault any officers, resist any officers or fail to comply with the directions of officers."

While Hart had said Cruz was taken to a hospital but declined medical treatment, Brewington said Cruz was hit in the head, knocked unconscious and suffered "post concussion syndrome, other injury to his brain, lacerations and cuts, injury to his left elbow and arms, injury to his wrists, injury to his shoulders, injury to his back and being manhandled during his unlawful abuse by Suffolk County Police."

Spokespeople for Hart and Bellone did not immediately provide comment in response to Brewington.