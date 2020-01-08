A Bay Shore teen is facing five counts of armed robbery after Suffolk County police said she displayed "what appeared to be a handgun" while robbing five businesses in an eight-day span.

The robberies took place in Huntington Station, Lake Ronkonkoma, Islip and Oakdale, police said.

Police did not release details on how much was taken, but said cash was taken in each case.

Police said that following an investigation by Major Case Unit detectives, Anahi Gomez, 18, was arrested Tuesday.

Police said that around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, Gomez robbed the Valero gas station at 1628 Montauk Highway in Oakdale and then, an hour later, robbed the Delta gas station at 85 Church Street in Lake Ronkonkoma around 9:30 p.m.

Gomez then robbed a 76 gas station at 1714 New York Avenue in Huntington Station at 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 28, police said, and the Grog Shop, a liquor store located at 185 Depot Road in Huntington Station, at 7:27 p.m. on Dec. 30.

The final armed robbery took place at the Applegreen gas station at 540 Islip Avenue in Islip at 9:22 p.m. on Friday, police said.

Anahi, who police said turned 18 just days before the alleged spree began, is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip. It was not clear if she was represented by an attorney.

The investigation is continuing and police are asking anyone with information regarding the robberies to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6553. All calls will remain confidential.