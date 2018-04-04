Crime in Suffolk County dropped dramatically in the first quarter of this year, with shootings down by nearly half and other violent crimes down by almost a fifth, officials said Wednesday.

Drug deaths were also down, and traffic summonses were up, according to Suffolk County police Acting Commissioner Stuart Cameron, the department releasing crime statistics for the first three months of 2018 compared with the same period in 2017.

Calling the trend “impressive results . . . reflective of the hard work done by the men and women of this department,” Cameron noted the drop in crime was accompanied by additional good news for county residents — a 17 percent reduction in overtime costs.

Violent crime, including homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, dropped 18.9 percent for the first three months of the year compared with 2017, Cameron said.

Shootings saw one of the most-dramatic decreases — with nine people killed or injured by gunfire, compared with 17 for the first quarter of 2017.

Property crimes, including burglary, larceny and motor vehicle thefts, were down 10.3 percent for the quarter.

Drug overdoses dropped 42 percent for the period, Cameron said, with 80 percent fewer people dying from heroin overdoses.

Renewed enforcement campaigns saw an increase of almost 25 percent — 24.6 — in narcotics-related warrant searches in the first quarter of 2018, with police arresting 155 suspects and seizing 43 guns, he said.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Drug seizures also increased dramatically, Cameron said, with 871 grams of heroin seized — a 189 percent increase — and 3,732 grams of cocaine seized. That’s a whopping 742 percent increase, he said.

There was an 8.7 percent increase in the number of traffic summonses written, Cameron said, and a 25-percent decrease in fatal motor vehicle crashes. There was an 11.1-percent reduction in motor vehicle crashes that resulted in injury, he said.

The results reflected the department’s increased focus on enforcement, Cameron said.