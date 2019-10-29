TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Morning
SEARCH
54° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops probing possible link between gas station robberies

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Police are trying to determine if two gas station robberies in western Suffolk Monday night were the work of the same suspect.

The USA Gas station at 188 North Wellwood Ave. in Lindenhurst was robbed at 7:35 p.m., Suffolk County police said. About four hours later, police said, an Exxon station at 570 Sunrise Hwy. in West Islip was also robbed.

It was not immediately clear if a weapon was used in either case. Police said cash was stolen in each incident, but did not provide additional details other than to say detectives are trying to determine if the crimes are connected.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Voters arrive for the first day of early More than 51,000 NYers have chosen to vote early so far
Ruth Smalls, 68; Jayda Smalls, 7; Shanti Martinez, Why residents love Valley Stream
Hempstead Conservation and Waterways employee Kim Lamonica, left, Marsh preserve submerged during Sandy to be rebuilt
Nassau County Legislature Richard J. Nicolello during the Lawmakers pass $3.11 billion Nassau budget with proposals added
Scene of a hit and run crash that Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, cops say
Hindus celebrate Diwali, the Indian new year and Hindu temple celebrates Diwali, the festival of lights
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search