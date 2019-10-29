Police are trying to determine if two gas station robberies in western Suffolk Monday night were the work of the same suspect.

The USA Gas station at 188 North Wellwood Ave. in Lindenhurst was robbed at 7:35 p.m., Suffolk County police said. About four hours later, police said, an Exxon station at 570 Sunrise Hwy. in West Islip was also robbed.

It was not immediately clear if a weapon was used in either case. Police said cash was stolen in each incident, but did not provide additional details other than to say detectives are trying to determine if the crimes are connected.