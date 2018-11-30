The Suffolk County district attorney on Friday will announce the unsealing of an indictment of a driver who struck and killed someone on Sept. 14, his office said.

Evelyn Rodriguez, the Brentwood mother who took on the mantle of anti-gang activist after her daughter’s killing in 2016, was fatally struck that day on a Brentwood cul-de-sac during an argument over the placement of a sidewalk memorial in honor of her daughter, Kayla Cuevas, 16, and Kayla's friend Nisa Mickens, 15. It was the second anniversary of their suspected gang killings at the hands of MS-13.

A Suffolk County grand jury was to hear evidence in her death, sources with knowledge of the proceedings said earlier this month.

The panel was to hear key testimony from Rodriguez’s longtime partner and Kayla’s father, Freddy Cuevas, who was by her side as they argued with the driver, according to a source.

Police previously said they were working with the district attorney’s office to determine whether any charges should be filed against the driver.

In a brief statement Friday, District Attorney Timothy Sini said an indictment would be unsealed at 11 a.m. for a "fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Sept. 14." A spokeswoman declined to comment.