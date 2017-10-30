As part of a pilot program to steer some drug addicts into treatment, Suffolk County police will identify abusers and refer them to those who can help, the police commissioner said Monday.

Commissioner Timothy Sini said officers will identify potential candidates through various ways, including when officers respond to an overdose or when they conduct a drug bust and get a hold of the dealer’s customer list.

“There’s a long list of different types of intelligence that we’ll be tapping into to make referrals,” Sini said at a news conference at police headquarters in Yaphank.

Once the police identify the addicts, officers will hand the individuals’ names to the Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, or LICADD, whose workers will reach out to the drug abusers and try to persuade them to enter a treatment program.

The experiment is being conducted in the Sixth Precinct, which Sini said has the most overdoses out of the department’s seven precincts.

Sini said his department will use asset forfeiture funds to pay for social workers and others who are doing the outreach. The police, however, are not paying for the cost of treating the drug addicts. Officials said it could cost $28,000 a month to treat one addict.

Check back for more on this developing story.