Authorities on Thursday announced the arrests of two dozen people in Suffolk County who allegedly have been involved in a drug distribution ring operating on and near the Shinnecock Reservation.

Members of the drug ring allegedly sold cocaine, pills, and more than $1 million a year in fentanyl-laced heroin, which has been linked to multiple fatal overdoses, authorities said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said the operation was a “massive network of drug traffickers” that causes “death and destruction.”

"For far too long, criminals have attempted to evade law enforcement and hide on the Shinnecock Reservation, terrorizing the law abiding members of the Shinnecock nation, selling drugs and committing various acts of violence,' said Sini. "That ends today."

The investigation began in December 2018 following a spate of violence on the reservation, including shootings, and culminated Thursday with the arrests. Sini said the investigation is ongoing.

The investigation involved local and federal authorities -- including the Suffolk district attorney's East End Drug Task Force, the FBI and Suffolk County and State Police.

Bryan Polite, chairman of the Shinnecock trustees, said the Shinnecock community was “happy to finally have law enforcement address some of the issues that have been plaguing our community for years.”

“The community has been asking for outside law enforcement help for some time,” particularly after deaths of tribe members tied to the powerful opioid Fentanyl, Polite said in an interview.

With Mark Harrington