A “major drug trafficker” in Suffolk County was sentenced Friday to 46 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.

Anthony Baptiste, 32, of Brentwood “was the Long Island distributor of heroin for a major drug supply ring,” the Suffolk County district attorney’s office said in a statement.

When he was arrested in April 2016, Baptiste had about a 1/4 kilogram of heroin that “was intended for sale in Suffolk County,” the district attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors have said Baptiste intended to sell the drug on the streets of Brentwood and Central Islip.

Baptiste was found guilty by Justice Mark Cohen after a six-week trial, prosecutors said.

He was convicted of operating as a major trafficker, first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree conspiracy, first-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, prosecutors said.