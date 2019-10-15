Fourteen people alleged to be Bloods gang members or associates have been indicted on allegations that they were part of an illegal gun trafficking operation centered in Suffolk County, officials announced Tuesday.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said 73 illegal firearms were recovered as part of the yearlong investigation, including 13 assault rifles, among them AR-15s and AK-47s. Forty-eight of the guns were loaded at the time they were seized and six had their serial numbers destroyed, rendering them untraceable.

Ten of the 14 defendants have been arrested and arraigned on charges including felony charges of criminal sale of a firearm, which are contained in 127-count indictment, officials said.

The investigation began in September 2018 and included physical and electronic surveillance of the subjects and court-approved wiretapping, Sini said.

Among those indicted who are alleged to be known Bloods gang members are Leroy Jones, 31, of Deer Park; Curtis Bostic, 28, of Hempstead; and Jasmine Sexton, 37, of Huntington Station.

Sini said Bostic and Sexton coordinated with a relative who lived in Virginia and could purchase guns legally.

"Jones would act as runner to deliver the weapons to local buyers," Sini said. "Unfortunately for them, some of those local buyers were undercover police officers."

The seven other arrested and arraigned are: Scott Brown, 25, of Middle Island; Matthew Edwards, 52, of Huntington Station; Ed Lariviere, 24, of Bellport; Shannon McKeever, 31, of Patchogue; Damar Parler, 35, of Lynchburg, Virginia; Tavon Pascal, 22, of Huntington Station; and Tameeka Stevens, 35, of Lynchburg.

Warrants have been issued for the remaining four defendants.

Defense attorneys for the accused could not immediately be reached for comment.

Jones, Bostic and Sexton all have criminal records, officials said.