Suffolk DA: 9 charged in gun trafficking

A North Bellport man charged with murder earlier this week is one of nine people being charged with illegal gun trafficking in Suffolk County, officials said Wednesday.

District Attorney Timothy Sini was expected to provide additional details later in the day at a news conference with officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Suffolk, Southampton Town and Riverhead police departments.

He said the investigation into gun trafficking resulted in the seizure of 56 firearms, including an Uzi.

Sini said among those being charged in the weapons case is Timothy White, 22, of North Bellport, who was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of James Skinner, 50, of Queens at a party house in the hamlet on June 17.

White is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip, police said.