TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
68° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Suffolk DA: 9 charged in gun trafficking

One of the defendants was also charged in connection with a North Bellport killing last week, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini's office said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini, seen April

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini, seen April 9, was expected to provide details later Wednesday about the arrest of nine people in connection with an alleged gun trafficking operation. Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

A North Bellport man charged with murder earlier this week is one of nine people being charged with illegal gun trafficking in Suffolk County, officials said Wednesday.

District Attorney Timothy Sini was expected to provide additional details later in the day at a news conference with officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Suffolk, Southampton Town and Riverhead police departments.

He said the investigation into gun trafficking resulted in the seizure of 56 firearms, including an Uzi.

Sini said among those being charged in the weapons case is Timothy White, 22, of North Bellport, who was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of James Skinner, 50, of Queens at a party house in the hamlet on June 17.

White is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Singer Ondine performs at the 2017 BeachFest at LI BeachFest kicks off this weekend
Alexa Easter, 11, Ani King, 13, Kalia Edwards, LI Nets seek kid dancers
Aidan Dillon attended the Lynbrook High School pre-prom LI teen's plan: Design houses, sneakers, etc.
President Donald Trump meets with Republican lawmakers at 1600: Trump hails court and poll results
Eric Grossman, 53, of Lido Beach, was arrested Cops: Delivery driver ran over customer in dispute
A partly sunny morning will give way to Forecast: Partly sunny before wet stretch begins