Family of a homicide victim pleads for information on suspect's whereabouts

The family of a man fatally shot in a Port Jefferson pool hall last year pleaded Monday — the one-year anniversary of the slaying — for anyone with information about the suspect to contact Suffolk police.

Police said Albert Luis Rodriguez-Lopez, then 27, was shot three times on July 22, 2018, by suspect Alejandro Vargas-Diaz after an argument at DMB Billiards on Main Street in Port Jefferson.

“There is no peace until there is justice,” the victim’s brother, Jason Rodriguez, said during a news conference at Suffolk police headquarters in Yaphank Monday. “We need information, we need justice for my brother.”

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Vargas-Diaz’s arrest.

Police believe Vargas-Diaz may be hiding on Long Island or in New York City. He may also be in New Jersey or Connecticut, or he may have fled to his native Dominican Republic.

“We will not stop until justice is served for this family,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. “But we need the public’s help and that is why we are here today.”

