Law enforcement officials said they’ve unraveled a scheme that netted more than $1 million after thieves stole personal information to create more than 20 new identities and use them in Suffolk County to get loans and credit card accounts from more than a dozen financial institutions.

Thirteen people, including at least 10 Long Island residents, along with three companies are facing charges as part of a 108-count indictment that Suffolk prosecutors said Wednesday grew out of an investigation that also involved local police and federal agencies.

Authorities said the alleged schemers stole Social Security numbers from people that included children and recent immigrants, along with elderly, incarcerated and deceased individuals before using the information to create "synthetic identities" — or fraudulent new identities — for people who didn’t exist.

The defendants then would take steps to make the new identities appear legitimate, including by applying for phone accounts, library cards and rewards cards accounts, according to authorities.

One of the schemers also would insert the identities into public databases that financial institutions use to verify information, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

From there, the schemers began fraudulently building credit for the new identities, including by adding them on as authorized users on the credit card accounts of real people, authorities said.

The scam’s alleged mastermind, Adam D. Arena, 43, of Corona, California, then created shell corporations that falsely reported the made-up identities to credit reporting agencies as if they were corporation customers to boost the credit ratings of the fake identities, law enforcement officials said.

Arena also allegedly backdated the information to try to make it look like the fake individuals had good credit histories for years.

After that, other scheme participants used the made-up identities to get loans and credit cards, prosecutors said. The accounts were maxed out and balances never paid — what authorities said is known as a credit "bust out."

Court records show Arena pleaded not guilty to the indictment, which includes grand larceny and money laundering charges, after his February arrest and is due back in court in Suffolk in early October.

One of the other alleged scheme participants, a Mastic resident, was arraigned Wednesday in a Central Islip court on multiple felony charges. Authorities said some of the other defendants previously made court appearances, while law enforcement officials are still pursuing two more defendants.