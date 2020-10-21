Suffolk County Leg. William Spencer has been arrested on charges he tried to trade drugs for sexual favors, a law enforcement source said.

Spencer, who represents the county's 18th District, was arrested Tuesday in a parking lot behind a Goodwill store in Elwood, the source said.

In a news release, the office of Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini said a Suffolk County legislator would be arraigned after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip. The legislator was not named.

Sini and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration officials will be available for comment at the John P. Cohalan Jr. Courthouse following the arraignment, the release said.

Spencer has been in office since 2012. He was selected last year as the legislature’s majority leader and is chair of the legislature’s health committee. Other lawmakers call him "Doc" and frequently defer to his expertise on health issues.

He is a member of the county heroin and opiate epidemic advisory panel and supported an effort to sue opioid manufacturers in 2015 to recoup county costs for health and police services related to the crisis.

Spencer, in a 2015 meeting approving filing the lawsuit, said manufacturers pressed doctors to recommend the drugs to patients. "We were literally told that these (drugs) were less addictive," he said.

Spencer was also behind successful efforts to raise the smoking age from 19 to 21 and charge for plastic bag use. He has also sought to limit vaping for children and young adults. He has been so In May, he unveiled a voluntary townwide diet program for Huntington.

Spencer is a pediatric otolaryngology – an ear, nose and throat doctor – with his own private practice, Long Island Otolaryngology and Pediatric Airway in Huntington, and is chief of otolaryngology at Huntington Hospital and an associate clinical professor at Stony Brook University Hospital, according to his legislative bio. He is the former president of the Suffolk County Medical Society.

The news of Spencer's arrest was surprising to many in county politics.

Suffolk Democratic party chair Rich Schaffer said Spencer has been a "stellar" legislator "who has had the right approach" on serious issues.

"I’ve always known him, and I think everybody in the community knows him, to be a very upstanding medical doctor, minister, legislator and person," Schaffer said.

Suffolk GOP Chair Jesse Garcia called on Spencer to resign, calling the allegation "an astounding betrayal of trust."

"This alleged act was an attempt to abuse his position of power and trust, prey on women and take advantage of those he believed were prisoners of addiction," Garcia said. "I hope Dr. Spencer receives the help he needs. Our prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

Spencer is the second current county legislator to face criminal charges. Rudy Sunderman (R-Shirley) was indicted last year on perjury charges for allegedly lying to the county Board of Ethics about his position at the Centereach Fire District. Sunderman has called the allegations "untrue" and vowed to stay in his seat. Sunderman is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 4.

With John Valenti and Michael O'Keeffe