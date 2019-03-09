TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk officer struck in hit-and-run crash, police say

Suffolk police at the scene of the hit-and-run

Suffolk police at the scene of the hit-and-run crash on Peterson Street in Brentwood that injured a patrol officer about 11:15 p.m. Friday. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @Steffdaz
A Suffolk County police officer was struck by a vehicle Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in Brentwood that led to a police pursuit, authorities said.

The patrol officer suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and was treated at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, police said in a news release. 

The officer was on foot as he responded to a call in front of 147 Peterson St. in Brentwood around 11:15 p.m., police said. He was hit by a dark-colored vehicle and the driver fled the scene.

A police pursuit began but no one was caught. The vehicle was last seen traveling north on Route 111, according to the release.

Additional information about the officer's injuries and the pursuit were not immediately available. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

