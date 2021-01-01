TODAY'S PAPER
Drunk driver hits patrol car in Huntington, officer hurt, Suffolk police say

A Suffolk officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries when the

A Suffolk officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries when the officer's patrol car was hit from behind by an alleged drunk driver early Friday morning in Huntington. Credit: Stringer News Service

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
A Greenlawn man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed his car into the rear of a marked Suffolk police car with an officer inside in Huntington early Friday, police said.

Police did not identify the officer, who was airlifted in a police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A police spokesman said the officer "sustained a variety of injuries but nothing serious."

In a release, police said the officer had begun a traffic stop on another vehicle on eastbound Pulaski Road near Frazer Drive at 12:20 a.m. when William Macari, driving a 2019 Honda Accord, crashed into the police cruiser from behind.

The police cruiser was stopped off the roadway with its lights and flashers activated, police said. The impact of the crash caused the cruiser to strike the rear of the vehicle that was the subject of the original traffic stop, a 2005 Chevrolet Pacifica.

Macari, 54, and the Pacifica driver were not injured, police said.

Macari was held overnight at the Second Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Islip. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

