TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Driver charged with DWI after hitting patrol car in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A 27-year-old woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after she crashed into a parked police car that was blocking traffic and had its flashing emergency lights on in Ronkonkoma on Thursday night, Suffolk police said.

Danielle Schimmel, of Hauppauge, was driving a 2019 GMC Adacia north on Ocean Avenue when she struck the patrol car at about 10:36 p.m., police said.

The patrol car, which was facing east, was meant to keep traffic away from an earlier accident north of Erie Street, one of the east-west roads that intersects with Ocean Avenue, police said.

Schimmel's arraignment is set for Friday.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

One of the mourners at the funeral for
From the archive: The victims of TWA Flight 800
Strong Island Animal Rescue submitted two clips to
Cat, baby bird OK after separate rescues
A fisherman lands his catch at Steppingstone Park
It could hit 91 Friday and it will likely feel hotter
Traffic on Rockaway Boulevard at the Five Towns
Legislators call for completion of Nassau Expressway
An image of a "person of interest" being
'Person of interest' sought in fire outside social club
Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler,
Ex-FDA chief: Drug companies promoted opioids as safe — and abuse, ODs rose
Didn’t find what you were looking for?