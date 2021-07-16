A 27-year-old woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after she crashed into a parked police car that was blocking traffic and had its flashing emergency lights on in Ronkonkoma on Thursday night, Suffolk police said.

Danielle Schimmel, of Hauppauge, was driving a 2019 GMC Adacia north on Ocean Avenue when she struck the patrol car at about 10:36 p.m., police said.

The patrol car, which was facing east, was meant to keep traffic away from an earlier accident north of Erie Street, one of the east-west roads that intersects with Ocean Avenue, police said.

Schimmel's arraignment is set for Friday.