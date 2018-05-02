A Suffolk County jury took six hours Wednesday to find a Central Islip man guilty of nearly severing a police officer’s nose in a grisly 2016 stabbing, officials said.

Mark Caraway, 42, could face up to life in prison for the attack, which occurred after police were called to an Oakland Avenue home for a welfare check, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a news release.

“Police officers put their lives on the line every time they report for duty, and we will not tolerate violence against those who are sworn to keep us safe,” District Attorney Timothy Sini said.

Caraway’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

On Aug. 13, 2016, police responded to a 911 call asking for a welfare check on Caraway, who was reportedly acting irrationally, threatening to hurt himself and others, and had barricaded himself in the basement of the house, officials said.

“The officers could hear Caraway throwing things around and making noise in the room,” Sini said. “When the noise stopped, police thought the defendant might have injured himself, so they entered the barricaded room to check on his well-being.”

Caraway, armed with two knives, slashed one of the officers in the face several times, nearly cutting off his nose, officials said. He refused to drop his weapons and, in an attempt to subdue him, police used a Taser on him, officials said.

When Caraway continued to be aggressive despite multiple attempts to subdue him with the Taser, another officer shot him once in the stomach, officials said.

Caraway was treated at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, officials said.

The officer who had been stabbed was in critical condition after the attack. He underwent four hours of surgery and survived, officials said.

His current condition could not be determined Wednesday.

Caraway was convicted Wednesday of attempted aggravated murder of a police officer and five counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, both felonies, authorities said.

He faces a term of up to 25 years to life in prison on the attempted murder charge, and a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison on the assault charges.

He is to be sentenced June 6.

“This attack was a stark reminder of the sacrifice our officers make each and every day to protect our communities,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said in the news release. “On behalf of the police department, I thank the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office for bringing this perpetrator to justice.”