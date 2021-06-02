Suffolk prosecutors dropped three of the five charges filed earlier this year against a defendant who was allegedly assaulted by police after he was handcuffed and in custody.

Prosecutors from Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini’s office told Judge Richard Dunne during a brief hearing Wednesday that they could not prove that alleged auto thief Christopher Cruz was guilty of second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

A prosecutor told Dunne the office would no longer pursue the charges against Cruz, saying they were "not sustainable charges." Cruz still faces grand larceny and an additonal third-degree criminal mischief charge in connection with the Feb. 23 incident in Port Jefferson.

Two Suffolk police officers captured on a body camera video allegedly assaulting Cruz were suspended without pay and are the target of a criminal investigaiton by District Attorney Timothy Sini’s office, County Executive Steve Bellone and former Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart announced in early March.

Three other officers and a supervisor who witnessed the arrest involving Cruz were placed on modified duty after the incident and could be disciplined, Bellone and Hart said earlier this year.

Cruz was represented by a Legal Aid attorney and was not present at Tuesday’s hearing. Dunne ordered him to return to court on Feb. 25, 2022, but prosecutors said the case against Cruz could be resolved much earlier than that.

Officials have not identified the officers, citing the ongoing investigation, but Bellone's office released body camera footage of the arrest in March.

Cruz, a homeless man, stole a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee in Port Jefferson Station late Feb. 23, Suffolk police said. Officers in an unmarked car spotted Cruz drive into the parking lot of a gas station on Route 112, and when police in marked vehicles arrived at the scene, Cruz rammed a patrol car, injuring an officer, before driving off, police said.

A short time later, Cruz lost control of the Grand Cherokee and slammed into a snowbank near the intersection of Canal Road and Strathmore Court in Mount Sinai, according to authorities. He rammed a second police car and crashed into a snowbank before he was arrested shortly afte. A second officer was hurt while Cruz was being taken into custody, police said.

Cruz was taken to St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. The two injured police officers were also taken to a local hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries.

Civil rights attorney Frederick Brewington in March filed a notice of claim -- a precursor to a lawsuit against Suffolk County and its police department on Cruz’s behalf in early March. Brewington said in court papers a during a news conference last winter that more officers were involved in the assault than those Bellone and Hart claimed. He also alleged that police had made false statements, claiming that Cruz resisted arrest.

Brewington said in March tha as many as 12 to 15 either participated or watched and failed to intervene — and officers used "vile, race-based and threatening language."