A Seventh Precinct police officer trying to pull over a Toyota crashed his cruiser into another vehicle in Shirley on Friday, just before the Toyota hit two vehicles a block away and was abandoned, Suffolk police said.

No one was seriously injured, and police have been looking for the three males who ditched the 2007 Toyota Camry, running away and eluding a search by air and ground with police dogs, authorities said.

The patrol officer was trying to pull over the Camry on northbound William Floyd Parkway at about 11:45 a.m., when his cruiser crashed into a Toyota minivan heading west on Mastic Boulevard West, authorities said.

The Camry got away, only to hit two other vehicles a block north at Montauk Highway, where the suspects ditched the car and ran off, police said.

The police officer and the SUV driver were treated at hospitals for minor injuries, police said.

Medics from the Shirley Community Ambulance responded, including paramedic Rob Sanfilippo, who asked his usual list of questions to the officer, including how fast he was going.

“I was on the brakes coming up to the intersection, so I couldn’t have been going that fast,” Sanfilippo said the officer told him.

The officer said he felt banged up but otherwise all right and he was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, while the minivan driver, who was also alert, was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in Patchogue.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The victims in the second crash were not hurt, police said.

The Camry was seized and the investigation is continuing, police said.

Police did not immediately have other details Friday night, including whether the Camry was reported stolen and the reason for the attempted traffic stop.