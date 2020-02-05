An Oakdale man was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs after Suffolk County police said he crashed his pickup truck into a marked police car late Tuesday night on Nicolls Road in Holtsville.

Robert Haff Jr., 40, was charged with first-degree DWAI / drugs, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following the 11:50 p.m. crash, police said. He was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and faces arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

It was not clear if he was represented by an attorney.

Police said Haff was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup north on Nicolls Road when he struck the rear of the marked patrol car about half a mile north of the Long Island Expressway.

The patrol officer was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police impounded the pickup truck.