Long IslandCrime

Off-duty Suffolk cop pointed gun at 3 women, police say

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
A Suffolk County police officer was arrested Tuesday morning, charged with menacing after he pointed a handgun at three women in Patchogue early Nov. 5, police said.

Gregory Hanrahan, 32, a two-year member of the Seventh Precinct, has been suspended without pay and was forced to surrender his handguns, Suffolk County police said.

Hanrahan was arrested after surrendering at the Fourth Precinct in Hauppauge at 7:02 a.m. Tuesday and was charged with three counts of second-degree menacing. Hanrahan faces arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

It was not immediately clear if Hanrahan is represented by counsel.

The menacing occurred on West Main Street at 1:44 a.m., police said. According to a news release Tuesday, police said Hanrahan was off-duty when he “became involved in an interaction with three females during which he pointed a handgun in their direction” on the street in Patchogue.

Police said Hanrahan was “immediately suspended” and that an internal investigation is being conducted.

Additional information was not immediately available.

