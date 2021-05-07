Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart, the first woman to lead the 2,400-officer department, walked out of her 3-year-post Friday after a ceremony at police headquarters in Yaphank.

The top cop, who spent the last week packing boxes and offering farewells to people in the department she has led since 2018, told Newsday the most memorable moments of her tenure include leading the department in the aftermath of a series of corruption scandals, comforting the families of homicide victims and breaking new ground on high-profile investigations like the Gilgo killings case.

Hart also led the department as it contended with MS-13 street violence, a deadly opioid epidemic and the global coronavirus pandemic in the past three years.

She is leaving at a time when Long Island and rest of the nation continue to wrestle with the role of police since George Floyd’s death last year while in the custody Minneapolis officers.

"That is an important conversation and I don’t want to diminish it," said Hart, 53, who is leaving her $175,000 salary to become Hofstra University’s director of public safety. "But it is important to remember all that is good in policing."

Hart also leaves the department as it is poised to implement a number of reforms, including expanded use of body cameras, deployment of mental health and substance abuse experts to some 911 calls and designation of the Suffolk County Human Rights Commission to review and report on police misconduct. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered police departments across the state to review policing practices and develop policies to eliminate racial bias after Floyd’s death.

Although some members of the advisory panel that helped draw up the reforms said it did not go far enough, they said they appreciated Hart’s efforts to hear their proposals and concerns.

"We really wanted to hear from people, and this is a lesson I will carry forward," Hart said. "People deserve to be heard."

Serena Liguori, director of New Hour, a social services agency that works with incarcerated women in Suffolk, a social justice activist and a member of Suffolk police reform task force, said she'll miss Hart.

"It’s been an honor to work with her on the reform task force" Liguori said Thursday. "She has been vigilant about attending every meeting and listening to everyone, even if they were saying something she didn’t agree with. She’s a forward thinker and this is a loss for the department."

Supporters say one of Hart’s biggest achievement was the new energy she brought to the Gilgo Beach murders investigation, which had been hobbled by decisions by a prior administration to exclude the FBI from involvement, and from infighting between law-enforcement agencies.

Hart announced last year that the department had positively identified a woman whose remains were found on Gilgo Beach in 2011 and in Manorville in 2000, a major development in 10-year-old unsolved case.

Hart, who spent 21 years with the FBI and headed the Long Island Gang Task Force, also pushed for the department to work with the FBI to use cutting-edge DNA technique called genetic genealogy analysis to identify the woman, Valerie Mack. Hart said it was important to allow Mack’s family to know her fate.

"It was important to be more transparent with the evidence, including scientific technology," she said.

Hart released images of a belt found at one of the crime scenes and believed to have been handled by the suspect, and created a website to gather tips from the public. No arrests have been made so far.

Hart was initially reluctant to play up her role as a pioneer who shattered a glass ceiling, but she later embraced it to encourage other women to work in law-enforcement. As a woman, she said, she emphasized collaboration during her years as commissioner.

"There are a lot of people with good ideas in the department," she said. "I tried to empower them."

Chief of Department Stuart Cameron will serve as acting commissioner as Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and his staff conduct a nationwide search for Hart’s replacement.

Hart said she also continued efforts to improve relations with Suffolk’s Latino community, which had accused police of acting indifferently toward crimes against Latino residents even after a group of teenagers killed Ecuadorian immigrant Marcelo Lucero in Patchogue in 2008. The U.S. Justice Department launched an investigation into those allegations and entered an agreement in 2014 with Suffolk police to reform policing.

Hart said those efforts, along with the reform plan developed in the past year, will make the Suffolk County Police Department a model for the rest of the nation.

"We have held people accountable and we have developed best practices," Hart said. "We have become a major player."