A judge Thursday tossed out the conviction of an ex-Suffolk police detective accused of leaking information to Newsday, saying those involved in his prosecution were part of a "vindictive conspiracy."

Acting Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho vacated former Det. John Oliva’s 2014 conviction on a misdemeanor count of official misconduct and dropped all charges. The case is now sealed.

"All of those who engaged in this vindictive conspiracy became the abusers and oppressors," said Camacho. "Shame on them."

The judge on Thursday heard brief oral arguments from Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Howard S. Master, head of the office's Conviction Integrity Bureau, and Oliva’s Garden City-based defense attorneys, Donna Aldea and Bruce Barket.

The defense attorneys had argued the conviction should be vacated because Oliva pleaded guilty "through duress" and as a result of "direct threats" to harm the career of his brother-in-law by Christopher McPartland, a top prosecutor in the office of former District Attorney Thomas Spota.

Spota and McPartland, now convicted felons, had obtained a court-sanctioned wiretap on Oliva’s phone through "misrepresentations and fraud upon the court," and used personal information from listening to his conversations over four months to "coerce" his guilty plea, according to the motion.

The charge of official misconduct should have never been filed, the lawyers argued, because Oliva had no intent to "obtain a benefit or deprive another person of a benefit" — a requirement of the statute — but only provided the information to Newsday to publicly expose police department corruption.

An emotional Oliva teared up after the brief proceeding and thanked his attorneys and the district attorney’s office for working to vacate his conviction.

"I was a dedicated law enforcement officer whose focus was to protect communities and my fellow officers by holding gang members accountable for their unconscionable actions," Oliva said. "Instead of being recognized for my commitment to the people of Suffolk County, I was unfairly targeted by the very people who were in charge of upholding the law. My reputation was tarnished and my career was cut short by a false arrest."