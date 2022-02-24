TODAY'S PAPER
Man alleging he was attacked by Suffolk police officers in 2021 files federal lawsuit

Attorney Frederick Brewington shows a photograph of his client, Christopher Cruz, at news conference in his office last year. Credit: Reece T. Williams

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
A man allegedly beaten by Suffolk County police officers while handcuffed last year filed a federal lawsuit late Wednesday that claims former Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart and 19 members of the department violated his civil rights.

Christopher Cruz, of Long Beach, filed the lawsuit nearly one year after he alleges he was punched and kicked on Feb. 24, 2021, by a group of Suffolk officers who cursed him and used racial slurs during the attack.

Suffolk Officer Matthew Cameron, listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, was charged in December with second-degree offering a false instrument after allegedly submitting a false police report about the incident. Cameron pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Cruz’s attorney Frederick Brewington said other officers have not been held accountable for their role in the alleged attack or subsequent coverup.

"These members of the SCPD used their uniforms to shield them from accountability and responsibility," Brewington said in a news release. "This type of behavior has been supported and allowed within the Suffolk County Police Department, creating a pervasive culture of accepted abuse."

Suffolk police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

